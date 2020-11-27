AOpen sees rebounding demand

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Digital signage, kiosk and commercial computer maker AOpen has seen demand rebound since November 2020 and expects the momentum to remain in first-quarter 2021, according to company president Dale Tsai.

Demand was weak during the first three quarters of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tsai said.

Many fast food restaurants have expanded drive-through services in the wake of the pandemic, procuring additional devices, with such orders emerging in the third quarter of 2020, Tsai noted.

AOpen has cooperated with SoC design house Aspeed Technology to develop KP180, a 5-megapixel smart camera with 180-degree viewing angle and 4K resolution for use in video conferencing and remote learning, Tsai indicated.

To cope with impact of the pandemic, AOpen has reduced in-house production and R&D staff, Tsai said.

AOpen posted consolidated revenues of NT$525.5 million (US$18.1 million), gross margin of 14.43%, operating loss of NT$10.6 million and net loss of NT$26.1 million for third-quarter 2020, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$1.191 billion, gross margin of 19.48%, operating loss of NT$78.0 million and net loss of NT$71.7 million for January-September.

AOpen has reported consolidated revenues of NT$124.5 million for October, slipping 0.34% sequentially but growing 14.83% on year.