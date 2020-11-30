FET foraying into smart home solution market

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET) is expanding its smart home ecosystem, with plans to launch solutions catering to entertainment, home-care, energy-saving, safety and security, and connected household appliances.

The smart home solutions, which are designed to capitalize on the emerging IoT business opportunity, deliver related functionalities by integrating Google Assistant, customized smart speakers, and an assortment of smart devices, according to company consumer senior vice president Andy Tu.

Utilizing FET's open network platform, users of its smart home solutions can access many e-commerce operators and cable TV operators, including Xiaomi, TP-Link, China Network Systems (Home+), Tu said.

According to market data, about 21% of consumers in Taiwan are now using smart household devices such as smart speakers, with the ratio likely to reach 77% in the future.

FET aims to add over 10,000 subscribers per month to its smart home services, Tu noted.