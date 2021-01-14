Lite-On Tech sees December revenues decrease

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

EMS provider Lite-On Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$13.439 billion (US$472 million) for December, decreasing 3.28% sequentially and 7.27% on year.

Of the revenues, 75% came from IT product lines including power supplies, and PC peripherals; 20% from optoelectronics products, including automotive CCMs (compact camera modules), LED devices and lighting; and 5% from others, Lite-On indicated.

Lite-On posted consolidated revenues of NT$41.435 billion for fourth-quarter 2020, growing 0.24% sequentially but falling 6.15% on year, and those of NT$157.107 billion for 2020 slipped 11.71% on year.

Fellow maker Qisda has reported consolidated revenues of NT$19.223 billion for December, declining 3.27% sequentially but rising 33.66% on year. Those of NT$57.163 billion for fourth-quarter 2020 increased 10.59% sequentially and 24.64% on year, and those of NT$191.728 billion for 2020 rose 12.94% on year.