IT + CE
Lite-On Tech sees December revenues decrease
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

EMS provider Lite-On Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$13.439 billion (US$472 million) for December, decreasing 3.28% sequentially and 7.27% on year.

Of the revenues, 75% came from IT product lines including power supplies, and PC peripherals; 20% from optoelectronics products, including automotive CCMs (compact camera modules), LED devices and lighting; and 5% from others, Lite-On indicated.

Lite-On posted consolidated revenues of NT$41.435 billion for fourth-quarter 2020, growing 0.24% sequentially but falling 6.15% on year, and those of NT$157.107 billion for 2020 slipped 11.71% on year.

Fellow maker Qisda has reported consolidated revenues of NT$19.223 billion for December, declining 3.27% sequentially but rising 33.66% on year. Those of NT$57.163 billion for fourth-quarter 2020 increased 10.59% sequentially and 24.64% on year, and those of NT$191.728 billion for 2020 rose 12.94% on year.

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2021

China semiconductor industry: From 13th 5-year Plan to 14th 5-year Plan, 2015-2025

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Research analysis
  1. Global smartphone shipments dip 8.8% in 2020, says Digitimes Research
  2. Samsung to advance QLED, microLED TV technologies in 2021
  3. 5G private networks to help Taiwan makers step into Open RAN
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.