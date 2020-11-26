Taiwan electronic component makers remain in high gear in 4Q20, says TIER

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Production indexes for Taiwan-based makers of various electronic components for fourth-quarter 2020 remain high, according to Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER).

Their gowth has been driven by the launch of new consumer electronics and demand for products supporting remote work and ,earning, TIER said.

According to Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), ICT and electronic products took up more than 50% of Taiwan's exports of US$32.2 billion in October 2020.

China-based Huawei, to cope with US sanctions, took delivery of large volumes of ICs and electronic components during the first three quarters of 2020, but its demand has greatly shrunk in the fourth quarter. However, demand from other vendors has filled the gap.

Many Taiwan-based manufacturers remain conservative about the business outlook for the coming six months due to the lingering pandemic, TIER noted.