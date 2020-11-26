IT + CE
Taiwan electronic component makers remain in high gear in 4Q20, says TIER
Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Production indexes for Taiwan-based makers of various electronic components for fourth-quarter 2020 remain high, according to Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER).

Their gowth has been driven by the launch of new consumer electronics and demand for products supporting remote work and ,earning, TIER said.

According to Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), ICT and electronic products took up more than 50% of Taiwan's exports of US$32.2 billion in October 2020.

China-based Huawei, to cope with US sanctions, took delivery of large volumes of ICs and electronic components during the first three quarters of 2020, but its demand has greatly shrunk in the fourth quarter. However, demand from other vendors has filled the gap.

Many Taiwan-based manufacturers remain conservative about the business outlook for the coming six months due to the lingering pandemic, TIER noted.

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Global tablet market – 3Q 2020

China smartphone AP shipments – 3Q 2020

China smartphone market and industry – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices

Research analysis
  1. Top-5 notebook brands see October shipments hit year's new high, says Digitimes Research
  2. Taiwan top-3 foundries to see combined revenue surge 30% in 2020, says Digitimes Research
  3. Taiwan large-size panel shipments to drop in 4Q20, says Digitimes Research
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.