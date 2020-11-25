Wonderful Hi-Tech bullish on 5G cable demand

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Cable and wire system supplier Wonderful Hi-Tech is poised for robust growth in 2021, driven by a ramp-up of orders for household power supply cords and 5G network cables from new clients, according to company sources.

Although its performance was affected by the pandemic-induced impacts in the first half of 2020, the company said that its operations have picked up momentum in the second half, with its revenues for all of 2020 to be on par with those seen a year earlier.

The company indicated that related Cat 6A cables have been applied to the rollouts of 5G base stations and networks, meaning that demand for such cables will grow exponentially in the next 5-10 years given the requirements of 5G base stations are likely to be five-fold larger than those for 4G networks.

It is expected to receive a series of validations for Cat 6A cables in diverse specifications for different applications, including datacenters, IoT, IoV, smart buildings, and household appliances, boosting sales of related cable products, said the company.

The company has also deepened its deployments in the Southeast Asian market for years and is looking at ramping up its shipments of outdoor-use cables for irrigation and solar energy applications and others for harsh environments in the coming years.