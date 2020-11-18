LTCC device maker ACX to ready new capacity in 3Q21

Jane Wang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Advanced Ceramic X (ACX), which specializes in LTCC (low-temperature co-fired ceramic) modules, has disclosed plans to build additional capacity that will come online in the third quarter of 2021 to meet ever-expanding demand for 5G handset and Wi-Fi 6 applications.

ACX just completed a 40% capacity expansion at its plant complex in Hsinchu, northern Taiwan, in third-quarter 2020, which, however, remains unable to satisfy market demand, driving the company to enforce a new round of expansion at the plant, according to company founder CH Chien.

Chien, speaking at the firm's recent investors conference, said strong demand for stay-at-home, 5G mobile and Wi-Fi 6 applications sent ACX's January-October revenues rising 24.13% on year to NT$1.752 billion (US$61.45 million). He expected its fourth-quarter revenues to see a double-digit sequential increase and annual revenues for 2020 to surge 25-30% on year.

ACX has seen clear order visibility through second-quarter 2021, Chien said, stressing that the company will see even stronger growth momentum next year, with revenues to hit new highs quarter by quarter.

Shipments for 5G handset applications are estimated to command 45-50% of its fourth-quarter revenues, compared to 20% for Wi-Fi 6. Both segments will remain ACX's major growth drivers in 2021, Chien said, reasoning that shipments of integrated passive devices (IPD) for 5G handset antenna modules will grow 3-5 folds next year and Wi-Fi 6 penetration will continue to rise amid the pandemic.

ACX, long engaged in LTCC technology and high-end IPD modules, competes against international peers including Murata, Kyocera, TDK and Bosch.