Accountability, cooperation, transparency keys to 5G innovations, says Keysight executive

Jane Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Accountability, cross-domain cooperation and information transparency are the three keys that are instrumental to the continuous development of innovative 5G and 6G applications, according to David Lo, deputy general manager of field marketing at Keysight Taiwan.

The establishment of accountability has become the most sincere issue among enterprises these days as they are being forced to virtualize their operations, interact more on Internet and accelerate their paces of digital transformation in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and in the face of the advent of the smart era, Lo said.

How to create a "sense of trust" in daily activities in the virtual world and 5G environments has become extremely important as unrelated businesses or industries are likely to intervene together under the emerging new business models, making privacy protection, information security risks and network reliability the major concerns of all businesses, Lo said.

Although Keysight is not a 5G telecom operator, its task is to provide various testing tools to ensure that various applications in the supply chain of the 5G industry can meet required standards and specifications, Lo stated.

Cross-domain cooperation and cross-cultural exchanges are also becoming more important, Lo continued, urging businesses to put people with different disciplines, specialties and personalities in same units to optimize synergy efforts when establishing strategic alliances or selecting talent.

Third is transparency, Lo stressed. Transparent information exchange is the foundation of cooperation between two and even multiple parties to establish long-term partnerships. As the realization of related 5G applications takes time, and therefore there is a need for systematic dialogues between industries, governments, and academic institutions to activate and facilitate new investments or cooperation opportunities.

Through continuous merger and acquisition deals in recent years, Keysight has also managed to become a key player in the application layer of the OSI (Open System Interconnection) architecture system, in addition to its previous role as a measurement instrument supplier, Lo said.

Keysight is now capable of providing a series of services from terminal ends to core architecture systems, and from the bottom to the top layers, while striving to introduce updated information security management standards into the local market to help the already highly competitive Taiwan's ITC supply chain makers to optimize their advantages to face new challenges.