Foxconn to set up carmaking JV with China-based Geely Holding

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Foxconn Electronics (Hona Hai) has announced that FuTaiHua industrial (Shenzhen), its wholly-owned China-based subsidiary, has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with China-based Zhejiang Geely Holding Group for setting up a joint venture, with each to hold a 50% stake.

The JV will provide one-stop services from design to production of automobiles, including components/parts, entire vehicles, smart driving systems, car manufacturing ecosystem platforms and electric vehicles (EV) supply chains, Foxconn said.

The JV aims to transform traditional car manufacturing into a new model featuring an innovative and highly-efficient ecosystem, Foxconn noted.

The global car industry is undergoing revolutionary changes, and automakers have to actively seek integration with outside resources to transform operation, said Geely Holding CEO Daniel Li. Foxconn's tech capability, rich experience and ICT globalization are important for such transformation, Li indicated.