Sunny Optical sees growth in 2020 shipment
Jessica Tsai, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

China-based Sunny Optical Technology has disclosed it shipped nearly 1.53 billion smartphone-use lens modules in 2020, increasing 13.9% on year.

Chinese smartphone vendors Huawei Technologies, Xiaomi and Oppo are Sunny Optical's main clients for smartphone-use lens modules and/or CCMs.

According to TF International Securities, Sunny Optical is making efforts to compete for orders from Apple.

Sunny Optical: Shipments for main product lines, December 2020 (m units)

Product line

Dec 2020

M/M

Y/Y

2020

Y/Y

Spherical glass lens

4.643

60.8%

19.7%

30.457

2.2%

Smartphone-use lens module

130.460

1.3%

2.5%

1,529.757

13.9%

Automotive lens module

5.736

(14.2%)

37.3%

56.174

12.1%

Smartphone-use CCM

45.921

(3.4%)

(23.9%)

592.878

9.7%


Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, January 2021

