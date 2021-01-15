Sunny Optical sees growth in 2020 shipment

Jessica Tsai, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

China-based Sunny Optical Technology has disclosed it shipped nearly 1.53 billion smartphone-use lens modules in 2020, increasing 13.9% on year.

Chinese smartphone vendors Huawei Technologies, Xiaomi and Oppo are Sunny Optical's main clients for smartphone-use lens modules and/or CCMs.

According to TF International Securities, Sunny Optical is making efforts to compete for orders from Apple.

Sunny Optical: Shipments for main product lines, December 2020 (m units) Product line Dec 2020 M/M Y/Y 2020 Y/Y Spherical glass lens 4.643 60.8% 19.7% 30.457 2.2% Smartphone-use lens module 130.460 1.3% 2.5% 1,529.757 13.9% Automotive lens module 5.736 (14.2%) 37.3% 56.174 12.1% Smartphone-use CCM 45.921 (3.4%) (23.9%) 592.878 9.7%



Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, January 2021