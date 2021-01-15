Sunny Optical sees growth in 2020 shipment

China-based Sunny Optical Technology has disclosed it shipped nearly 1.53 billion smartphone-use lens modules in 2020, increasing 13.9% on year.
Chinese smartphone vendors Huawei Technologies, Xiaomi and Oppo are Sunny Optical's main clients for smartphone-use lens modules and/or CCMs.
According to TF International Securities, Sunny Optical is making efforts to compete for orders from Apple.
Sunny Optical: Shipments for main product lines, December 2020 (m units)
Product line
Dec 2020
M/M
Y/Y
2020
Y/Y
Spherical glass lens
4.643
60.8%
19.7%
30.457
2.2%
Smartphone-use lens module
130.460
1.3%
2.5%
1,529.757
13.9%
Automotive lens module
5.736
(14.2%)
37.3%
56.174
12.1%
Smartphone-use CCM
45.921
(3.4%)
(23.9%)
592.878
9.7%
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, January 2021