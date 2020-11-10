TSMC October sales stay strong

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Pure-play foundry TSMC saw its monthly revenue stay above NT$100 billion (US$3.5 billion) for the fifth consecutive month in October 2020.

TSMC reported October consolidated revenue of NT$119.3 billion, down 6.5% from the record-high NT$127.58 billion set in September. Consolidated sales for the first 10 months of 2020 totaled nearly NT$1.1 trillion, rising 27.7% on year.

TSMC estimated previously fourth-quarter revenue at between US$12.4 billion and US$12.7 billion representing a 3.4% sequential increase at the midpoint. The foundry saw its revenue hit a record high of NT$356.43 billion in the third quarter.

At its most-recent earnings call conference, TSMC also raised its revenue outlook this year to a 30% surge (in US dollar term).