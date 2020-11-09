PCB maker Apex positive about 4Q20

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based PCB maker Apex International expects its fourth-quarter revenues to grow robustly on year thanks to strong shipments for TV, notebook and networking applications.

The company's October revenues jumped 20.8% sequentially and 39.4% on year to NT$1.089 billion (US$38.14 million), and January-October revenues expanded 11.4% on year to NT$9.9 billion.

Apex has been busy fulfilling shipments for TV applications to Samsung in most of the year, as the Korean client reportedly has released orders for double-sided mini LED backlighting boards in 2020 to the company while also gradually raising its shipment ratio for general TV boards, industry sources said, adding that Apex now dedicates one of its three existing plants in Thailand to serving Samsung orders.

Apex declined to comment on specific clients and orders, but stressed that it will continue efforts to boost market shares and provide clients with a wider variety of PCB modules.

Apex said its shipments of notebook and networking PCBs are also ramping up steadily due mainly to increasing orders from ODMs required by terminal vendors to relocate production to Southeast Asia from China.

To meet increasing demand, Apex has recently purchased land in Thailand to house new production lines, besides addressing production bottlenecks at its existing plants there to boost production efficiency.