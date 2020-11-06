Foxconn posts revenue surge in October

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai) has reported consolidated revenues surged 31.4% sequentially and 2.8% on year to NT$612.55 billion (US$21.45 billion) in October 2020.

However, Foxconn's consolidated revenues for the first 10 months of 2020 decreased 5.63% on year to arrive at only NT$3.96 trillion.

Foxconn pointed out that the company's consumer electronics business had the highest on-month revenue growth in October, followed by cloud computing networking products, components, and computer products. However, in terms of on-year revenue growth, the components business logged the highest increase, followed by cloud computing networking products, consumer electronics and computer products.

Some market observers expect Apple's new iPhone 12 series and the upcoming release of notebooks featuring Arm-based Apple Silicon will shore up Foxconn's revenues in the fourth quarter.

Orders for Sony's PlayStation 5, which is set to hit store shelves on November 12, are also expected to boost Foxconn' revenues in the fourth quarter, said the observers, adding that Foxconn's revenues may hit the peak of the year in the fourth quarter thanks to releases of new products by its clients.

