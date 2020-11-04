Realtek sees bright prospects for 4Q20

Cage Chao, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Network and communication IC supplier Realtek Semiconductor expects its sales to remain buoyant in fourth-quarter 2020 after seeing its revenues grow 29.25% on quarter and 39.68% on year to a record high of NT$22.409 billion (US$781.58 million) a quarter earlier.

Order visibility for its major IC lineups, including wireless Wi-Fi chips, Ethernet network chips, switch controllers and TWS solutions, is clear for the fourth quarter of 2020, according to company sources, who also noted that demand for TV chips may slow down a bit in the quarter.

The company experienced a strong rebound in demand for Ethernet network chips thanks to increased applications in the notebook, desktop and USB network sectors, said the sources, expecting sales momentum for wireless chips to stretch into the first quarter of 2021.

Shipments of Bluetooth chips are expected to hit a record high in the fourth quarter thanks to expanding applications of related solutions in TVs, TWS devices, wearables and remote-controlled gears.

The company reported its net profit surged 23.72% sequentially and 30.54% on year to a record high of NT$2.509 billion in the third quarter, with EPS reaching NT$4.83.

For the first three quarters of 2020, net profit totaled NT$6.168 billion or NT$12.1 per share.