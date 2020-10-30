Highlights of the day: Notebook makers localizing production

DIGITIMES staff

Trade tensions are accelerating decentralization of the notebook industry, particuarly in China and India where vendors are now keen on designing and making devices locally to cater to domestic needs or work around restrictions. Strong demand for notebooks in the wake of the coronavirus lockdowns has pushed up sales and profits for many in the IT ecosystem, including LCD display suppliers. AUO was able to return to profitablity in thrid-quarter 2020 after six quarters of losses. Foundry house UMC has also reported strong profits for the third quarter, thanks to the pandemic-boosted stay-at-home needs.

Notebook vendors to step up production, design localization in China, India: Both China and India are on track to drive production and design localization for electronics devices including desktops and notebooks for sales in their domestic markets, with brand vendors stepping up relevant deployment to vie for more market opportunities, according to industry sources.

AUO returns to profit in 3Q20: AU Optronics (AUO) managed to rake in net profits of NT$2.89 billion (US$101.02 million) in the third quarter of 2020, ending a streak of six consecutive quarterly losses, with its revenues for the quarter rising 15.3% sequentially to NT$73.23 billion, according to company statistics.

UMC posts 36.4% profit surge in 3Q20: United Microelectronics (UMC) has reported net profits surged 36.4% sequentially and over 200% on year to NT$9.11 billion (US$318.4 million) in the third quarter of 2020. EPS for the quarter came to NT$0.75.