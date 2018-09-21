US-China trade war affecting demand, says Macronix chairman

Siu Han, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

The ongoing US-China trade war has had a more significant impact on the demand side than on the supply side of the electronics industry, according to Miin Wu, chairman for flash memory supplier Macronix International.

If the trade war between the US and China continues, end-market demand will be further impacted, Wu commented. However, its impact on the supply is limited given that switching suppliers requires a period of time. It usually takes three to six months for a system vendor to shift its orders as the progress involves many stages of verification and validation, Wu said.

End-market demand will likely be weaker-than-expected in the second half of 2018 despite the period being the traditional peak season for the electronics industry, Wu noted. The escalating trade dispute between the world's largest economies could be blamed, Wu said.

Nevertheless, the US-China trade dispute should be short-lived and is likely to come to an end following the US midterm election, according to Wu.

In addition, Wu is confident about the competitiveness of Macronix' NOR flash products, which have been applied to a broad range of applications including automotive, industrial and medical care. The company expects to see revenues generated from the sectors account for 30% of company revenues at the end of 2018 from 26% at the end of the second quarter.