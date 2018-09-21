Imec, Taiwan national lab collaborate on imaging and optics

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Imec has signed a memorandum of understanding with Taiwan's Instrument Technology Research Center of National Applied Research Laboratories (ITRC-NARLabs) under which both research centers will collaborate on developing advanced imaging and optics applications.

The MoU was signed at the Imec Technology Forum Taiwan 2018 in Taipei on September 20. ITRC is subordinated to NARLabs, Taiwan's National Applied Research Laboratories, with which Imec Taiwan already concluded several successful projects.

Within the framework of the collaboration, Imec and ITRC-NARLabs will jointly support the innovation lifecycle of local companies, from idea to product. The joint innovation service, including development on demand of electronic systems, design of instruments for industry and manufacturing quality inspection, feasibility studies and prototyping, will help Taiwan's companies to build future generation devices based on scientific methods, and shorten their time-to-market.

The new collaboration also involves advanced R&D into imaging and optics, including spectroscopy and discrete optics components. As part of the collaboration, ITRC's scientists will evaluate Imec's latest snapscan hyperspectral imaging camera system and characterize and integrate it for the use in microscopy applications. Possible applications are microscopic analysis tools for nanomaterials or human tissue. Furthermore, ITRC will also bring to bear their expertise in the development of optical components for highly integrated and compact projection display systems.

"ITRC's researchers have years of experience, for example in advanced hyperspectral and other imaging instruments for satellites. And Imec is a world leader in applying advanced technology to miniaturize and integrate imaging systems and displays and is a leader in image data processing. Together, we can develop a new generation of instruments that greatly improve the capabilities, cost and reliability of existing tools," said Luc Van den hove, CEO and president of imec.

"Starting the cooperation since 2014, ITRC has developed great relationship with Imec-Taiwan, and therefore, both partners gratefully decided to sign the MoU for a closer cooperation on advanced hyperspectral imaging technology and wearable device applications," said Yeong-Her Wang, president of NARLabs. "This collaboration is expected to effectively promote our NARLabs' international visibility, to establish great partnership with global companies, and to increase Taiwan's influence and reputation the in instrument technology field."

"Imec Taiwan has grown into a reliable R&D partner for the world's electronic industry, designing, building and fabricating smart applications based on innovative hardware and IP. We are confident that this new collaboration will propel us to a new decade of innovation," said Peter Lemmens, managing director of Imec Taiwan.