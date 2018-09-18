IT + CE
Top-5 notebook brands and top-3 ODMs see increases in August shipments, says Digitimes Research
Jim Hsiao, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei

Worldwide top-5 notebook brands saw their combined shipments increase 11% on month in August as they began releasing new products and preparing inventory for the second half of the year. However, because of the shortages for Intel's entry-level and some mainstream processors, their combined shipments went down 4% on year in August, the first on-year decline in the past five months, while the on-month growth was also weaker than that of August 2017.

Hewlett-Packard's (HP) shipments increased over 20% on month in August, but slipped 6% on year. This was the second consecutive month of on-year drop for the company, according to Digitimes Research's figures.

Lenovo only had an on-month shipment growth of less than 10% in August due to the ongoing trade tensions between China and the US plus weakening demand from China's notebook market. Dell's shipments dipped from a month ago in August as its Chromebook orders were almost completed.

The top-3 ODMs witnessed an on-month increase of around 10% in combined shipments in August. Quanta Computer surpassed Compal Electronics and returned as the largest maker worldwide thanks to dramatic growths in its orders from US- and Taiwan-based clients, boosting its shipments by nearly 20% in the month.

