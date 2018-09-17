AI depends on quantity and quality of data, says HPE executive

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

How smart AI can be usually depends on the quantity and quality of data, and therefore enterprises have to protect and manage their data in an overall manner, allowing easier access to the data to boost machine learning efficiency, according to Goh Eng Lim, HPE's vice president and chief technology officer of high performance computing and AI.

Goh made the remarks when speaking on the topic of "Application of HPC and AI in Industry Data as a Defensible Asset for Curation and Federation" at the recently-held HPE Reimaging Summit 2018 Taipei.

Goh said that storing data in public clouds involves low costs, but retrieving them from the clouds can be very expensive and may suffer slower network connections, prompting some enterprises to establish their own private clouds.

Goh noted some major changes in the development of AI. He pointed out the AI development architectures seen in the past 30 years were based on top-down decision-making process, with users formulating rules for working out computing results. An auxiliary trading system for stock trading, for instance, must first have input of trading rules before it can function accordingly.

But in the recent 3-5 years, the Wall Street has started to adopt different approaches, no longer formulating rules but putting in all historic trading data to predict the future trading trends through machine learning, Goh said.

He also disclosed that HPE has seen its AI poker-playing robot Libratus, developed in cooperation with Carnegie Mellon University, stay invincible since 2017 after learning the trick of "bluffing."