Taoyuan adopts HPE Edgeline smart street lighting solution

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

The Taiwanese city of Taoyuan has disclosed it has adopted HPE's Edgeline, an IoT-based smart street lighting solution, for a pilot project to install 1,800 LED streetlamps in an area surrounding a high-speed railway station.

So far 160 streetlamps have been installed with the entire project to finish in two years.

Various sensors installed on street lamps allow Edgeline to collect data about lighting, temperature, humidity, wind speed and direction, flood levels, etc for integrated big data analysis at a central control platform. Mainly based on analysis of lighting data, the lamps' brightness can be automatically adjusted depending on surrounding conditions to reach optimal lighting at any time, saving power by 40%.

The city also plans to install cameras, air quality detectors and other IoT monitoring devices to collect and analyze data for use in transportation and environmental management, and security surveillance.

Taoyuan is also replacing its mercury vapor streetlamps around the city with LED streetlamps, most of which will be equipped with smart modules connected to a centralized platform via wireless communication for remote management.