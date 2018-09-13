Unimicron enjoys strong HDI board shipments

Jay Liu, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Strong HDI board shipments will be driving Unimicron Technology's revenue growth in the second half of 2018, according to the PCB manufacturer.

Unimicron's HDI boards consist of rigid-flex boards and substrate-like PCBs, which contribute about 36% to the company's overall revenues, while traditional PCB sales account for 14% of the total revenues. Unimicron also makes IC substrates and flexible PCBs, which account for 43% and 7%, respectively, of company revenues.

Sales of Unimicron's HDI boards have been growing since the second half of 2018, when the consumer electronics and communication sectors enter their peak seasons, the company noted. Meanwhile, Unimicron continues to enjoy stong IC substrate demand which has been robust in 2018.

Rising capacity utilization rate will also buoy Unimicron's gross margin performance in the second half of 2018, the company said.

Unimicron reported August revenues increased 8.8% sequentially to NT$7.38 billion (US$240 million), which hit an all-time high for the second consecutive month. The company's cumulative 2018 revenues through August came to NT$48.03 billion, rising 20.6% on year.

In addition, Unimicron revised upward its capex target for 2018 to NT$7 billion. About 50% of the capex will be used to debottleneck production at its present IC substrate lines in order to raise capacity, the company said.