Xiaomi ships over 50,000 Mi Band 3 in less than 2 weeks in Taiwan

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Xiaomi has announced that shipments of its Mi Band 3 in the Taiwan market have reached over 50,000 units since its launch on August 28.

The Mi Band 3 is available at NT$865 (US$28) in Taiwan.

Previously, it took 22 and 20 days, respectively, for the company to ship that amount of the Mi Band 1 and Mi Band 2, in the local market, according to company sources.

As of the end of June 2018, combined shipments of Mi Band 1 and Band 2 in Taiwan totaled 1.66 million units, revealed the sources.

As compared to Mi Band 2, the Band 3 came with a number of new features, including a larger OLED screen, waterproofing, longer battery life, and improved heart rate tracker, according to market sources.

Xiaomi ramping up Mi Band 3 shipments in Taiwan

Photo: Shihmin Hu, Digitimes, September 2018