Delta Electronics August revenues hit record

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Power supply maker and energy management solution provider Delta Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$21.457 billion (US$699 million) for August, a monthly record with growth of 4.43% sequentially month and 7.71% on year.

Power supplies and related components accounted for 54% of the revenues; devices used in ICT and energy infrastructures, 31%; devices used in industrial automation and building automation, 14%, it said.

It posted consolidated revenues of NT$150.771 billion for January-August, increasing 6.57% on year.