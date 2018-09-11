IT + CE
Delta Electronics August revenues hit record
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Power supply maker and energy management solution provider Delta Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$21.457 billion (US$699 million) for August, a monthly record with growth of 4.43% sequentially month and 7.71% on year.

Power supplies and related components accounted for 54% of the revenues; devices used in ICT and energy infrastructures, 31%; devices used in industrial automation and building automation, 14%, it said.

It posted consolidated revenues of NT$150.771 billion for January-August, increasing 6.57% on year.

Realtime news
© DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.