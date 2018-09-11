Lens module makers report strong August sales

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Optical lens module maker Genius Electronic Optical has reported August consolidated revenues of NT$823.1 million (US$26.8 million), increasing 7.26% sequentially but decreasing 5.21% on year, while fellow maker Ability Opto-Electronics Technology (AOET) posted a record high of NT$230 million for the month, with growth of 23.95% sequentikally and 47.17% on year.

Genius is a supplier of lens modules for iPhones and smartphones of Huawei Technologies and Xiaomi, while AOET supplies lens modules for notebooks, Nest Labs' home automation devices and Amazon's smart speakers, sources said.

Genius posted consolidated revenues of NT$4.999 billion for January-August, rising 14.95% on year, while AOET's NT$1.295 billion grew 19.85%.

Meanwhile, smartphone-use optical lens module maker Largan Precision has acquired an existing factory with total floor area of 6,858 square meters in central Taiwan at NT$804.65 million.