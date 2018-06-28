Genius Electronic Optical decreasing reliance on Apple

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Optical lens module maker Genius Electronic Optical (GEO) has been making efforts to reduce its reliance on a single client, according to company chairman Jones Chen.

GEO is competing for more orders from smartphone vendors other than Apple, whose share of the company's revenues is expected to reach about 70% in first-half 2018, industry sources said, adding GEO is a major supplier of optical lens modules used in front cameras of iPhone series and 3D sensing lenses used in iPhone X.

GEO has upgraded production including optical design and development of molds by adopting a big data-based smart manufacturing solution for a few years and as a result has significantly hiked yield rates and the proportion of product items for high-end models, Chen said.

GEO, to maintain technological competitiveness, spent NT$1.099 billion (US$37.3 million) in R&D in 2017, increasing 15.56% on year, Chen noted.

GEO is poised to begin production of transmitter lens modules consisting of plastic lens pieces for use in AI (artificial intelligence)-based 3D sensing lenses, 7P (seven plastic lens pieces) lens modules used in rear cameras of smartphones, automotive lens modules and lens modules used in AR (augmented reality), VR (virtual reality) or MR (mixed reality) devices, Chen indicated.

GEO's shareholders have approved the distribution of a cash dividend per share of NT$3.50 for 2017. The company did not deal out any dividend from 2013 to 2016.