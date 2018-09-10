Epistar reports strong sales in August

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epistar has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.904 billion (US$62.1 million) for August, the highest monthly level so far in 2018 with a sequential growth of 4.97%.

But the sum represents a 18.37% on-year decline.

Epistar said it saw strong demand for LED chips for fine-pitch displays and infrared chips for sensors used in smartphones in August.

Epistar said it running in full capacity for production of AlGaInP and blue-light LED chips and the shipment scheduled has extended to October. It expects consolidated revenues for September to significantly grow sequentially.

Epistar recorded consolidated revenues of NT$14.160 billion for January-August, falling 16.49% on year.

Meanwhile, LED packaging service provider Everlight Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.214 billion for August, rising 9.27% sequentially but dropping 5.84% on year, and those of NT$16.423 billion for January-August dipped 10.09% on year.