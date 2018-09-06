Dell EMC unveils AI ready solutions in Taiwan

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Dell EMC has introduced its AI ready solutions into the Taiwan market. The solutions, co-developed with Nvidia and Intel, are empowered by integrated server and storage capabilities to enable fast deployment of related AI technology by enterprise clients, according to Lee Pai-fei, technology Dell EMC Taiwan.

Dell is launching the AI ready solutions to enhance its presence in the sector as the potential contribution of related AI application to the global economy is forecast to reach US$15.7 trillion by 2030, Lee said.

The AI industry is still in its infant stage as currently only 4% of enterprises worldwide have deployed basic AI solutions, with the US and China being the fastest growing markets, Lee noted.

Dell's AI-ready solutions are designed to meet the need for machine learning and deep learning by enterprises, Lee said. In the field of deep learning, the Dell EMC Deep Learning Ready is built using Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd and C4140 servers with four NVIDIA Tesla V100-SXM2 Tensor core graphics processors, supporting Dell EMC Isilon F800 all-flash NAS storage.

Meanwhile, Dell is promoting machine learning using Hadoop-based solution jointly developed with Cloudera and Intel. The verified Dell EMC Hadoop ready solution works to optimize solution stacking, as well as data and analytics architectures, in addition to allowing the system to run quickly, and extending the existing Hadoop environment for machine learning, Lee said.

Lee also claimed that Dell EMC AI ready solutions deliver twice the performance as compared to rival products and can effectively increase the productivity of data scientists by 30%, while shortening the maintenance time by at least 6-12 months, and also the training time of each stage to seven minutes from five hours.

Dell EMC Taiwan technology vice president Lee Pai-fei

Photo: Aaron Lee, Digitimes, September 2018