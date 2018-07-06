Chenbro expects replacement demand from US in 2H18

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Server chassis maker Chenbro Micom has reported June consolidated revenues of NT$540 million (US$17.53 million), rising 7.27% on month and 23.6% on year, and combined consolidated revenues of NT$2.89 billion for the first half of 2018 increased 13.25% on year.

Chenbro pointed out the growth in the first half of the year was mainly contributed by demand from China's datacenters and demand from US enterprises will begin rising in the second half of 2018 because of the trend of upgrading their servers to Intel's latest Purley-based hardware.

Chenbro will adjust its product mix to satisfy upcoming demand from the US, which may improve its gross margins.