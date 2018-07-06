Robust switch shipments boost Accton revenues in June

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Networking device maker Accton Technology saw its June revenues reach a six-month high of NT$3.6 billion (US$117.9 million) driven by robust shipments of its high-speed switch products.

June's revenues also represented an increase of 19.15% from a year earlier period. For the second quarter, revenues totaled NT$9.7 billion, up 6.5% sequentially. Year-to-date, revenues amounted to NT$18.8 billion, increasing 8.1% on year.

Having snapped up a 35% share in the ODM switch product segment in the cloud data center market in 2017, Accton has been able to maintain robust switch shipments since the beginning of 2018, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Meanwhile, Accton said that it is looking for more orders from telecom operators which have increased their purchases of white-box equipment under the initiative of the Telecom Infra Project (TIP), said the report.

In addition to mainstream 100G switch devices, Accton also said it will lead peer companies to ship 400G switches in the second half of 2018.