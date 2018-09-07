Accton revenues hit new milestone in August

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Networking device maker Accton Technology saw its revenues hit a milestone of reaching over the NT$4 billion-mark for the first time in August 2018, buoyed by increased shipments of 100G switch products for datacenter applications.

August revenues totaled NT$4.319 billion (US$140.34 million), up 38.6% on month and 39.34% on year. Year-to-date, the company had combined revenues of NT$26.24 billion, increasing 13.7% from a year earlier.

Server brands were more aggressive than datacenter clients to place orders for 100G switches with Accton, which focuses on production of high-end models in Taiwan, as a hedge against the rising trade tension between the US and China, according to industry sources.

The sources believe that Accton's revenues will remain at a high level in September as well as in the fourth quarter due to high order visibility. Additionally, Accton is expected to kick off volume shipments of 400G switches by the end of 2018.

The company's share price edged down NT$5.00 to close at NT$105.00 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) on the September 7 session in line with a weak market sentiment.