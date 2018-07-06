TPK posts sequential revenue gains in June

Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Touch panel maker TPK Holding has reported consolidated revenues of NT$5.95 billion (US$194.7 million) for June, up 14.3% sequentially but down 32.4% on year.

Second-quarter revenues totaled NT$17.79 billion, down 14.7% on quarter, which was better than a 20% sequential decrease forecast previously. Even so, the second-quarter performance was the lowest in eight quarters.

While seeing its capacity utilization rate drift downward in the second quarter, the company said it has been gearing up efforts to improve its product mix and production efficiency to minimize operating losses.

For the first half of 2018, revenues amounted to NT$38.64 billion, decreasing 11.8% from a year earlier.

The company expects its sales to rebound in the third quarter, buoyed by increasing shipments of new products.