Largan June revenues highest in 2018
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Smartphone-use optical lens module maker Largan Precision has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.508 billion (US$148 million) for June, the highest monthly level so far in 2018 with increases of 4.36% sequentially and 16.82% on year.

Of its June shipments, 10-mgapixel and above models accounted for 80-90% of the consolidated revenues, 8- to below 10-megapixel ones for 0-10%, 5- to below 8-megapixel ones for 0-10%, and below 5-megapixel ones for 0-10%.

Based order visibility, consolidated revenues for July are likely to grow sequentially, Largan said.

Largan posted consolidated revenues of NT$12.296 billion for the second quarter, growing 38.51% sequentially and 8.68% on year, and those of NT$21.174 billion for January-June decreased 4.28% on year.

