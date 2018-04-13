Largan 1Q18 EPS hits 7-quarter low

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Smartphone lens module maker Largan Precision has reported its first-quarter 2018 net EPS of NT$29.96, the lowest since third-quarter 2016. Its first-quarter 2018 gross margin was 63.33%, the lowest since second-quarter 2016.

The first-quarter 2018 results were weakened mainly by lower-than-expected yield rates during production catering to new smartphone models, company CEO Lin En-ping explained.

Of lens modules shipped in the first quarter, 10-megapixel and above models accounted for 70-80%; 8- to below 10-megapixel, 10-20%; 5- to below 8-megapixel, 0-10%; and below 5-megapixel, 0-10%.

While the current production focus is on modules consisting of six plastic lens pieces (6P), some clients have adopted 7P models, with small-volume shipments likely to begin in second-half 2018, Lin said, adding 7P volume shipments will not begin until 2019, Lin noted.

Hybrid modules combining plastic and glass lens pieces may not be ideal for smartphones but may be superior for automotive applications, Lin indicated.

Based on order visibility, consolidated revenues for April and May will be about the same as March, Lin said.

Largan: Financial report, 1Q18 (NT$b) Item Amount Q/Q Y/Y Consolidated revenues 8.877 (44.82%) (17.86%) Gross margin 63.33% (8.35pp) (7.61pp) Net operating profit 4.689 (53.34%) (29.88%) Net profit 4.019 (53.31%) (17.71%) Net EPS (NT$) 29.96

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, April 2018