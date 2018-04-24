Largan to deal out 2017 dividend of NT$72.50

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Smartphone-use lens module maker Largan Precision has decided to distribute a cash dividend per share of NT$72.50 (US$2.48) for 2017, the highest-ever and accounting for 37.44% of the corresponding net EPS.

Largan posted consolidated revenues of NT$53.128 billion, gross margin of 69.37%, net operating profit of NT$32.093 billion, net profit of NT$25.976 billion and net EPS of NT$193.65 for 2017. For first-quarter 2018, Largan recorded consolidated revenues of NT$8.877 billion, gross margin of 63.33%, net operating profit of 4.689 billion, net profit of NT$4.019 billion and net EPS of NT$29.96.

Largan is developing 7P (seven plastic lens pieces) modules. Compared with 6P modules, 7P ones offer better imaging and have lower burden on smartphone processors' computing, Largan CEO Lin En-ping said.

7P modules' imaging performance is competitive compared to G+P (combination of molded glass lens pieces and plastic lens pieces) models, Lin noted.

However, a 7P module have one more plastic lens piece than a 6P, and in order to maintain the same thickness as required by clients, each of the seven lens pieces must be thinner and arraying them in module is more complicated, Lin indicated.

Largan will begin trial production of 7P modules in 2018 at the earliest and begin volume production in 2019.