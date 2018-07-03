MediaTek, Novatek to enjoy robust revenue growths in 3Q18

Cage Chao, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based first-tier IC-design houses MediaTek and Novatek Microelectronics are set to sustain continued revenue growths in the third quarter of 2018, powered by the release of new chips, according to industry sources.

The robust revenue forecasts for MediaTek and Novatek come at a time when demand for smartphone chipset solutions is expected to remain lackluster in the third quarter despite vendors' efforts to bring out new models with AI-enabled functionality, said the sources.

The sources continued that most IC-design houses are cautious about inventory levels at the handset supply chains in Taiwan and China as smartphone shipments from Huawei, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi have not come as strong as expected so far in 2018.

However, the sources pointed out that MediaTek is expected to continue to ramp up market share for its Helio P60 and P22 SoCs in the second half of 2018.

Shipments of the Helio P60 chips will move up gradually in the second half in line with the roll-outs of new models by clients, while a number of China-based smartphone vendors have decided to adopt the Helio P22 for smartphones targeting emerging markets, said the sources.

The kick-off of volume production of the Helio P22 will help boost MediaTek's revenues, gross margin and earnings in the latter half of 2018, added the sources.

MediaTek forecast earlier that its revenues will grow 12-20% on quarter to NT$55.6-59.6 billion in the second quarter and expand another 10% sequentially in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Novatek has been benefitting from the release of its new TDDI (touch and display driver integration) chips as well as driver ICs for OLED panels.

Demand for TDDI chips will remain robust in the third quarter due to the growing adoption of all-screen panels by smartphone vendors, said the sources.

Novatek has managed to secure enough capacity from its foundry partners to boost its TDDI chip shipments, the sources said, noting that both TDDI and OLED driver ICs yield higher gross margins.

Novatek saw its revenues rise 9.3% sequentially to hit a 40-month high of NT$4.57 billion (US$149.51 million) in May. The company forecast earlier that its revenues will reach between NT$12.5 billion and NT$12.9 billion in the second quarter, up 19-23% sequentially.