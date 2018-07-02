Acer Taiwan reshuffles management

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Following his resignation as president of Acer Taiwan on July 1, Dave Lin will primarily focus on the operation of Weblink - Acer's distribution affiliate where he serves as president.

Acer has appointed its Pan Asia operation president Andrew Hou to take over the management of its Taiwan office.

Acer has been aggressively pushing its subsidiaries including StarVR, Acer Cyber Security and Weblink to be listed, and Weblink is currently scheduled to go public on Taiwan's over-the-counter (OTC) market by the end of 2018 and on Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) in 2019.