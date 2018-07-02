Formosa Sun Energy unveils rooftop PV systems in northern Taiwan

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Solar cell maker TSEC has disclosed Formosa Sun Energy, its subsidiary which undertaks PV power generation projects, has inaugurated rooftop PV systems established at buildings of 29 public elementary and high schools in Hsinchu City, northern Taiwan.

The rooftop systems have total installation capacity of 5.054MWp to generate electricity of estimated 5.54 million kWh a year, equivalent to annual power consumption by 1,500 households, TSEC said.

Formosa Sun Energy in early June won an open bid held by the government of Changhua, for setting up rooftop PV systems totaling 6MWp at buildings of public schools in the central county, TSEC indicated.