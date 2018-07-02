LED
Laster Tech lands orders from Beijing Sanli Auto Lamp
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

LED automotive lighting module maker Laster Tech has disclosed it obtained orders from a new China-based client, Beijing Sanli Auto Lamp, in the second quarter of 2018, with shipments to begin in the fourth quarter.

In order to meet increasing orders from China-based automotive lamp maker Huayu Vision Technology (Shanghai), Laster will expand production capacity in central China. Huayu Vision, China-based automaker Great Wall Motor and automotive lamp maker Varroc TYC Auto Lamps are Laster Tech's three largest clients.

Automotive taillights accounted for 46.7% of 2017 consolidated revenues, daytime running lamps for 38.1%, automotive headlights and fog lamps for 6.4%, Laster noted. The company has brought over seven automotive headlight models into production.

Laster's shareholders have approved the distribution of a cash dividend per share of NT$2.50 (US$0.082) for 2017.

