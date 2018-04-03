Laster, Excellence Optoelectronics report profits for 2017

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

LED automotive lighting module makers Laster Tech and Excellence Optoelectronics have reported net EPS of NT$3.81 and NT$0.47 respectively for 2017.

Laster posted consolidated revenues of NT$4.088 billion (US$137 million), gross margin of 19.31%, net operating profit of NT$300.6 million and net profit of NT$260.2 million for 2017, while Excellence recorded consolidated revenues of NT$2.636 billion, gross margin of 18.27%, net operating profit of NT$76.9 million and net profit of NT$70.5 million.

Taillights accounted for 46.7% of Laster's revenues, daytime running lamps 38.1%, and headlights and fog lights 6.4%. Revenues from headlights and fog lights hiked 163% on year, and their revenue proportion is expected to rise in 2018.

Excellence has over 80% of its sales coming from automotive lighting modules, and most of the remaining comes from streetlamps. The US market accounts for 60% of its revenues, Europe 10% and Asia 30%.

Excellence has become a supplier for 44 automotive lamp and/or part makers, of which US-based Flex-N-Gate, Germany-based Hella KGaA Hueck and Canada-based Magna International are the three biggest together taking up 65-70% of its revenues, sources said.

Excellence has supplied automotive lighting modules for Tesla Model 3, with weekly shipments catering to 5,000 Model 3s currently, the sources said. The shipments are expected to rise to 40,000 Model 3s monthly in second-half 2018.

Laster and Excellence will distribute cash dividends per share of NT$2.50 and NT$0.40, respectively, for 2017.