Laster August revenues up

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

LED automotive lighting module maker Laster Tech has reported consolidated revenues of NT$358.8 million (US$11.7 million) for August, growing 0.13% sequentially and 17.13% on year, and those of NT$2.801 billion for January-August rose 20.60% on year.

Although the third quarter is an off-season period for automakers in China - the company's main market - Laster's shipments of taillight and daytime running light modules to majaor clients there, including Great Wall Motor, Huayu Vision Technology (Shanghai) and Varroc TYC Auto Lamps, have been stable, according to industry sources.

Laster has begun shipping over 10 models of headlight modules and received many design orders for such products. According to research organization GGII, LED penetration in China's automotive headlights market will keep rising from 2.5% in 2017 to 15% in 2020.

Laster is constructing a factory in Wuhan, central China, with plans to start operation there in first-half 2019.

Meanwhile, Shining Victor Motor Electronic, a Cayman Island-registered LED automotive interior ambient lamps maker with a production base in China, will start trading on Taiwan's emerging stock market September 12.

Shining Victor has established long-term cooperation with nine of the top-10 automakers in China and has been a supplier for Toyota Motor, Honda Motor, Nissan Motor, General Motors and Ford Motor, sources said.