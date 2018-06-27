Taiwan partners to gain from Nintendo Switch shipment boom

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Japan gaming consoles provider Nintendo is aggressively bracing for the upcoming robust shipments of its star product Switch series gaming machines with the rollout of heavyweight software programs "Super Mario Party," "Pokemon" and "Super Smash Bros Ultimate" in the second half of 2018, and its Taiwan supply chain partners are also poised to embrace the huge business opportunities, according to industry sources.

The sources said that Taiwan memory suppliers Macronix has landed orders for mask ROM (read-only memory) needed for Nintendo Switch, and Pixart Imaging has also tapped into the supply chain with CMOS image sensors, while memory chip packagers ChipMOS Technogies and Orient Semiconductor have been contracted to handle backend services. They are all warming up to benefit from sharp increases in shipments of Nintendo Switch gaming consoles and featured games in the third quarter of 2018.

Nintendo has set an annual Switch sales goal at 20 million units for 2018, surging 30% on year. Its weekly sales posted a five-week growth streak as of the June 11-17 week, when sales increased by 20% over a week earlier. And sales of Nintendo Switch gaming machines are expected to grow further in the second half of the year, bolstered by the release of heavyweight software programs and feature games.