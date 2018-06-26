Taiwan May manufacturing production index up

Taiwan recorded manufacturing production index (2016 as base year) of 111.12 for May 2018, increasing 7.07% sequentially and 7.24% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).
MOEA: Taiwan manufacturing production index, May 2018
May 2018
M/M
Y/Y
Jan-May 2018 avg
Y/Y
All manufacturing industries
111.12
7.07%
7.24%
105.79
5.47%
IC and related industries
116.45
1.98%
17.56%
116.48
17.21%
TFT-LCD panel and component industries
108.63
1.47%
(7.77%)
107.72
(6.48%)
Computers, electronics and optical product industries
115.63
12.81%
19.74%
100.94
2.77%
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, June 2018