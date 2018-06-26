IT + CE
Taiwan May manufacturing production index up
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Tuesday 26 June 2018

Taiwan recorded manufacturing production index (2016 as base year) of 111.12 for May 2018, increasing 7.07% sequentially and 7.24% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

MOEA: Taiwan manufacturing production index, May 2018

May 2018

M/M

Y/Y

Jan-May 2018 avg

Y/Y

All manufacturing industries

111.12

7.07%

7.24%

105.79

5.47%

IC and related industries

116.45

1.98%

17.56%

116.48

17.21%

TFT-LCD panel and component industries

108.63

1.47%

(7.77%)

107.72

(6.48%)

Computers, electronics and optical product industries

115.63

12.81%

19.74%

100.94

2.77%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, June 2018

Realtime news
© DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.