Taiwan March manufacturing production index up

Taiwan recorded manufacturing production index (2011 as base year) of 119.75 for March 2018, increasing 25.77% sequentially and 3.20% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).
MOEA: Taiwan manufacturing production index
Mar 2018
M/M
Y/Y
Jan-Mar 2018 avg
Y/Y
All manufacturing industries
119.75
25.77%
3.20%
110.72
3.68%
IC and related industries
216.00
17.97%
13.80%
200.56
10.98%
TFT-LCD panel and component industries
98.69
14.54%
(9.37%)
93.89
(1.67%)
Computers, electronics and optical product industries
78.03
37.45%
(1.76%)
69.25
(1.40%)
