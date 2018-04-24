Bits + chips
Taiwan March manufacturing production index up
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Tuesday 24 April 2018

Taiwan recorded manufacturing production index (2011 as base year) of 119.75 for March 2018, increasing 25.77% sequentially and 3.20% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

MOEA: Taiwan manufacturing production index

Mar 2018

M/M

Y/Y

Jan-Mar 2018 avg

Y/Y

All manufacturing industries

119.75

25.77%

3.20%

110.72

3.68%

IC and related industries

216.00

17.97%

13.80%

200.56

10.98%

TFT-LCD panel and component industries

98.69

14.54%

(9.37%)

93.89

(1.67%)

Computers, electronics and optical product industries

78.03

37.45%

(1.76%)

69.25

(1.40%)

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, April 2018

