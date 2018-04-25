IT + CE
Techman Robot showcasing TM12 at Hannover Messe 2018
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES
Wednesday 25 April 2018

Techman (TM) Robot, Quanta Storage's own brand vendor of collaborative robots, is exhibiting the latest model, TM12, at Hannover Messe 2018 during April 23-27.

TM12 features weight of 33.3kg, payload of 12kg, working reach of 130cm and maximum speed of 1.3 meters per second. The model can be matched with AGVs (automatic guided vehicles) and is particularly suitable for semiconductor manufacturing.

Techman is showing a scenario of safe operation of TM12 for collaborative workers: Grating can detect collaborative workers entering dangerous zones and working speeds of robots will slow down to a safety level, and the same slowing down will happen if robots move out of dangerous zones.

Techman is also showing TM Manager, real-time online connection of robots' operating signals with a bank of operating data to enable big data analysis to predict possible breakdowns for preventive maintenance.

Techman Robot TM5 collaborative robot

Techman Robot TM5 collaborative robot
Photo: Digitimes file photo

