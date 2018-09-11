Techman showcasing collaborative robots at IMTS 2018

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Techman Robot is showcasing collaborative robots at International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) 2018 taking place in Chicago during September 10-15, in a bid to tap the North America market.

Exhibited at IMTS 2018 are: TM5-700 with payload of 6kg and reach of 70cm; TM5-900 with 4kg and 90cm; TM12 with 12kg and 1.3m; and TM14 with 14kg and 1.1m, said Techman. All models are equipped with built-in smart machine vision to perform identification and recognition.

Techman is also in talks with US-based sales agents.

Techman has focused mainly on Asia Pacific and Europe markets since its founding but will begin to tap the North America market in second-half 2019, company chairman Ho Shi-chi said.

Targets users of Techman's collaborative robots are manufacturers of semiconductors, display panels, automotive components and injection molding as well as operators of logistics services, Ho noted.

The US-China trade war may motivate US-based manufacturers to move production bases from China back to the US and therefore demand for industrial automation in the US may see significant growth.

According to BIS Research, the global collaborative robot market will increase from US$283 million in 2017 to US$459 million in 2018 and US$3.269 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 63.33% during 2017-2022.

Techman Robot chairman Ho Shi-chi

Photo: Digitimes file photo