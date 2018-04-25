AMEC to set up MOCVD base in Nanchang

Martin Yao, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

China-based semiconductor equipment maker Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment (AMEC) has signed a deal with Nanchang city government, central China, to set up an MOCVD R&D and production base.

Under the pact, AMEC aims to build a world-class research and production facility at the government-developed Nanchang High-tech Zone for MOCVD-related technologies including deep ultraviolet, power devices and micro LED.

AMEC will work with a Nanchang University research center to develop and commercialize silicon-based LED technology, and will help solicit AMEC's suppliers to move into the high-tech zone to create an MOCVD industrial cluster.

AMEC is setting up the facility with floor space of 9,000 square meters and will begin production in May 2018. The company will expand the base in 2019.

AMEC has signed sales contracts for over 200 MOCVD sets with a number of China-based LED epitaxial wafer makers including Shenzhen MTC, Xiamen Changelight, Focus Lightings, Elec-Tech International and Hangzhou Silan Azure. AMEC is a leading supplier of MOCVD sets for making blue-light LED epitaxial wafers in China.

AMEC's plasma etching and TSV (through silicon via) equipment for 7nm- to 45nm processes has also been adopted by international IC makers and IC packaging/testing service providers, industry sources said.