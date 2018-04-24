IT + CE
Teco showcasing VHPD smart motor at Hannover Messe 2018
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES
Tuesday 24 April 2018

Teco Electric & Machinery is exhibiting a very high power density (VHPD) smart motor at Hannover Messe 2018 in Germany during April 23-27.

The VHPD smart motor with No.355 frame has power output of 600KW and weighs 2.6 tons, with weight 20% lower and power density 33% higher than other No.355 motors, Teco said. The VHPD smart motor is comparable to IE4 efficiency and built with an in-house-developed smart machine-health management system to enable remote monitoring for real-time maintenance.

Teco is also showcasing inverters, servo-motors, server drivers, electromagnetic switches and decelerators at the exhibition.

