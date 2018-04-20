Taiwan government setting up air quality monitoring IoT

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) is establishing an IoT (Internet of Things) system to monitor PM2.5 density by deploying networks of air quality sensors around Taiwan.

Through collaboration with local governments, EPA completed installation of 500 air quality sensors in 2017 and aims to install another 2,000 in 2018, 2,700 in 2019 and 5,000 in 2020 to reach a total of 10,200, EPA said.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs has commissioned government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) to develop optical PM2.5 sensors, with ITRI to transfer the technology to Taiwan-based makers to begin production at the end of 2019, EPA indicated.

EPA commissioned ITRI to set up an air quality sensor testing and certification center in 2017 and has set up an environmental sensing date center to facilitate use of air quality data in big data analysis.