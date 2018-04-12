Green energy
Solar cell makers report increased March revenues
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Thursday 12 April 2018

Solar cell makers Motech Industries, Neo Solar Power (NSP) and TSEC have reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.866 billion (US$63.9 million), NT$1.072 billion and NT$550.9 million respectively for March.

Motech's sum increased 62.42% sequentially and 0.68% on year; NSP's hiked 75.84% sequentially and 62.10% on year; and TSEC's rose 45.64% sequentially but dropped 1.21% on year.

For January-March, Motech's consolidated revenues slipped 2.69% on year to NT$4.933 billion; NSP's climed 16.32% to NT$2.514 billion; and TSEC's fell 19.68% to NT$1.364 billion.

