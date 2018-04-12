Solar cell makers report increased March revenues

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Solar cell makers Motech Industries, Neo Solar Power (NSP) and TSEC have reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.866 billion (US$63.9 million), NT$1.072 billion and NT$550.9 million respectively for March.

Motech's sum increased 62.42% sequentially and 0.68% on year; NSP's hiked 75.84% sequentially and 62.10% on year; and TSEC's rose 45.64% sequentially but dropped 1.21% on year.

For January-March, Motech's consolidated revenues slipped 2.69% on year to NT$4.933 billion; NSP's climed 16.32% to NT$2.514 billion; and TSEC's fell 19.68% to NT$1.364 billion.