NSP, Gintech, Solartech shareholders approve merger

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Shareholders of solar cell makers Neo Solar Power (NSP), Gintech Energy and Solartech Energy have approved the three companies' planned merger.

NSP will become the surviving company after the merger and will change the corporate name to United Renewable Energy (URE). NSP will issue new shares in exchange for Gintech's and Solartech's existing shares and the merger is expected to take effect on October 1, 2018.

While NSP, Gintech and Solartech suffered net losses of NT$4.154 billion (US$140 million), NT$1.492 billion and NT$931 million respectively for 2017, the government's National Development Fund and state-run Yao Hua Glass will together invest NT$4.5 billion in URE.

URE will have PV module annual production capacity of 800MWp in Taiwan and 400MWp in Vietnam in the fourth quarter, according to NSP chairman Sam Hong.

NSP chairman Sam Hong

Photo: Digitimes file photo