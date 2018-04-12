Unigroup Spreadtrum RDA gearing up for 5G

Jerry Yang, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

China-based Unigroup Spreadtrum & RDA, a merger of IC designers Spreadtrum Communications and RDA Microelectronics under China's state-owned Tsinghua Unigroup, has set a goal of becoming a leading global 5G chip vendor over the next three to five years.

Adam Zeng, global executive VP of Unigroup and CEO of Unigroup Spreadtrum & RDA, disclosed the company's ambition to become the world's leading 5G chipset provider in the next 3-5 years. Unigroup Spreadtrum & RDA is being fully supported by its parent company and the government, Zeng added.

Zeng made the remarks at the same event held in China where Zhao Weiguo, chairman of Tsinghua Unigroup, unveiled the group's plan to ready CNY370 billion (US$58.74 billion) to support its semiconductor deployments in the next five years.

Unigroup Spreadtrum & RDA announced in February 2018 the company is teaming up with Intel to develop a 5G smartphone platform designed for the China market. The platform will feature an Intel 5G modem and will be targeted to coincide with 5G network deployments in 2019, said the China-based fabless firm specializing in mobile SoC solutions for handsets and IoT devices.

Unigroup Spreadtrum & RDA expects to launch its first 5G commercial mobile platform in the second half of 2019. The company's first Android-based high-end 5G smartphone solution will be based on Spreadtrum's application processor technology.